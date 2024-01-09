California Announces Special Election for McCarthy’s Vacated House Seat

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The primary is slated for March 19 in the state’s 20th Congressional District, which is known as a Republican stronghold spanning several counties in Bakersfield. Should no candidate secure a majority, a potential runoff has been scheduled for May 21.

McCarthy’s Unprecedented Departure

In a historic twist of events, McCarthy stepped down in December after a group of hard-right conservatives voted him out of his position as House Speaker in October. This marked the first time in history a speaker has been ousted, triggering uncertainty within the Republican Party and paving the way for a Louisiana conservative to claim the mantle.

The Race for the Vacant Seat

The impending special election has already sparked a crowded race among state and local GOP officials vying for the seat. The victor will serve the remainder of McCarthy’s term, which extends until January 2025. The presence of McCarthy’s seat, albeit vacant for up to five months, could give Republicans a crucial vote in a tightly contested House of Representatives, where the GOP currently holds a 220-213 majority.

Legal Dispute Over Candidacy

Adding to the race’s intrigue is a legal dispute over Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong’s eligibility to run for the seat. Fong initially filed for reelection for his Assembly seat, sparking a legal challenge. However, a state judge has ruled in favor of Fong’s candidacy, a decision currently under appeal by the state.

Newsom has strategized the special election to follow the state’s March 5 presidential primary, an effort aimed at minimizing voter confusion and allowing additional campaign time for candidates. As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on this Republican stronghold to see if it remains under GOP control.