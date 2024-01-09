en English
Elections

California Announces Special Election for McCarthy’s Vacated House Seat

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy’s Vacated House Seat

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The primary is slated for March 19 in the state’s 20th Congressional District, which is known as a Republican stronghold spanning several counties in Bakersfield. Should no candidate secure a majority, a potential runoff has been scheduled for May 21.

McCarthy’s Unprecedented Departure

In a historic twist of events, McCarthy stepped down in December after a group of hard-right conservatives voted him out of his position as House Speaker in October. This marked the first time in history a speaker has been ousted, triggering uncertainty within the Republican Party and paving the way for a Louisiana conservative to claim the mantle.

The Race for the Vacant Seat

The impending special election has already sparked a crowded race among state and local GOP officials vying for the seat. The victor will serve the remainder of McCarthy’s term, which extends until January 2025. The presence of McCarthy’s seat, albeit vacant for up to five months, could give Republicans a crucial vote in a tightly contested House of Representatives, where the GOP currently holds a 220-213 majority.

Legal Dispute Over Candidacy

Adding to the race’s intrigue is a legal dispute over Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong’s eligibility to run for the seat. Fong initially filed for reelection for his Assembly seat, sparking a legal challenge. However, a state judge has ruled in favor of Fong’s candidacy, a decision currently under appeal by the state.

Newsom has strategized the special election to follow the state’s March 5 presidential primary, an effort aimed at minimizing voter confusion and allowing additional campaign time for candidates. As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on this Republican stronghold to see if it remains under GOP control.

Elections Politics United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

