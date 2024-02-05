Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek Faces Unprecedented Recall Petition

In a significant political development, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek faces a recall petition under Alberta's revised Municipal Government Act of 2022. Local business owner Landon Johnston initiated this first-of-its-kind recall attempt against a sitting politician in the province, marking a potential turning point in Alberta's municipal politics.

Alberta's New Political Landscape

The updated Municipal Government Act allows eligible voters to commence recall petitions against municipal office holders, a provision not previously available. The petition against Mayor Gondek represents the first use of this mechanism, setting a new precedent in Alberta's political landscape.

The Road to Recall

Under the recall provision, Johnston must amass signatures from at least 40% of Calgary's eligible voters from the 2019 election within 60 days. This requirement translates to collecting a daunting 514,284 valid signatures. If the petition garners the necessary support, and the signatures are authenticated within an additional 45-day period, Mayor Gondek will be unseated, leaving the mayoral position vacant.

Controversies and Commitments

This unprecedented action comes amid plummeting approval ratings for Mayor Gondek and her council colleagues. Issues such as the single-use bylaw, property tax hikes, and the new Event Centre deal have sparked widespread dissatisfaction. In a December 2023 poll, 61% of respondents expressed disapproval of Gondek's performance as mayor. Despite this, Mayor Gondek remains committed to her role, vowing to work towards a future of opportunity and prosperity for Calgary's residents.