Calgary Councillors Reflect on Salary Raises Linked to Alberta's Average Weekly Earnings

Calgary city councillors' salaries, determined by Alberta's Average Weekly Earnings (AWE), have raised eyebrows recently. A policy derived from the independent compensation review committee in 2020, it led to a steady increase in the councillors' earnings. Despite their decision to maintain their salaries at the 2018 level for the years 2019 to 2021, they have seen an uptick in line with the AWE. The years 2022, 2023, and 2024 saw increases of 1.6 percent and 2.41 percent respectively, totalling a 6.4 percent raise since the current council was elected in 2021.

Advertisment

Public Reaction to the Pay Rise

This topic provoked heated discussion during a recent council meeting following a verbal report about compensation from staff, as well as feedback from the local community. Many Calgary residents voiced concerns about these pay raises, especially given the economic challenges faced by many. Ward 1 Councillor Sonya Sharp acknowledged these concerns, expressing an understanding of the public sentiment.

Mayor Steps In

Advertisment

Mayor Jyoti Gondek highlighted the issue by requesting a non-planning item report for the council meeting agenda. This action was prompted by an email councillors received before Christmas announcing the salary increase for 2024. The mayor's new salary stands at $213,000, while city councillors are set to earn $120,000. The source of the funds for these wages - the taxpayers - adds a layer of complexity to the issue.

Reflections and Future Decisions

This decision follows three consecutive years of pay increases and mirrors a similar pattern where the previous mayor and council chose not to adopt raises for three straight years. The content also discusses the Council Compensation Review Committee and the potential for another review in the future. Some councillors have indicated their intent to donate the incremental raise, a move that could potentially placate some of the disgruntled voices. As Calgary city councillors reflect on their salary raises linked to Alberta's Average Weekly Earnings, the city waits in anticipation for their future decisions.