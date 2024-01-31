Calgary Council Moves to Repeal Single-Use Items Bylaw After Public Backlash

In an unprecedented move, the Calgary council has initiated the process to repeal the single-use items bylaw, a regulation aimed at combating waste from over 15 million single-use items dumped into landfills weekly. This decision comes after significant public backlash against the bylaw's requirements for businesses to charge a fee for single-use bags and provide foodware items only upon customer request.

The Vote and its Aftermath

The council's decision, following an intense debate, was a 10-5 vote in favor of repealing the law. This decision came in response to substantial public opposition and a barrage of fiery emails advocating for the law's withdrawal. Despite the vote, the bylaw remains in effect until a public hearing scheduled for spring, which will facilitate further discussion on its repeal.

Understanding the Bylaw

The single-use items bylaw, which went into effect just two weeks ago, has been a source of public criticism. The bylaw mandates a 15-cent fee for paper bags and obliges businesses to inquire if customers need single-use items like cutlery and napkins. The main public concerns revolve around the lack of appropriate tools to gauge waste diversion and the confusion surrounding the bylaw's implementation.

Government Reaction to the Repeal

While some government officials, such as Premier Danielle Smith, have voiced their support for the bylaw's potential repeal, others have expressed their determination to combat waste. Environment Minister Guilbeault, for instance, maintains that the government is following the Canadian public's directive to address plastic pollution. Meanwhile, Alberta's premier has vowed to resist any decision that hampers progress towards reducing waste.

As the city awaits the public hearing in spring, the current rules requiring businesses to charge fees for paper and reusable shopping bags remain effective. This situation will provide an opportunity for community engagement and a final decision on the controversial bylaw.