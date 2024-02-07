Caitlyn Jenner Encourages End to Bud Light Boycott

Former reality TV star and Republican commentator, Caitlyn Jenner, has publicly defended Bud Light on social media, encouraging conservatives to abandon their boycott against the brand. This statement came as a response to former President Donald Trump's critique of a sponsored advertisement by Bud Light, featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Despite describing the ad as a 'mistake of epic proportions', Trump hinted at a possible redemption for Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, referring to it as a 'Great American Brand'.

Jenner's Standpoint

Jenner, a transgender woman herself, referenced her personal experiences working with Anheuser-Busch during her racing career in the 1980s as part of her defense. She lauded the company's longstanding contributions to the American economy and its consistent track record. While acknowledging the company's significant error in judgement, Jenner echoed Trump's sentiment and urged for a focus on the broader perspective, suggesting it might be time to move past the incident.

American Brand Under Fire

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have recently been under fire from conservatives due to their controversial ad campaign. The backlash eventually led to a widespread boycott of the brand. However, Jenner's endorsement of Bud Light and her focus on the company's positive contributions have added a new dimension to the unfolding narrative.

Trump's Mixed Signals

Despite his critique of the ad campaign, Trump's recent comments indicate a potential shift in his stance. His remark on Anheuser-Busch being a 'Great American Brand' and his suggestion of giving them a second chance hint at a softer approach. This also comes in the light of Trump's forthcoming meeting with an Anheuser-Busch lobbyist and past defenses of the company by his son.