Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

When Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met for talks in California last November, a significant figure quietly marked his rising influence on China's political stage. Cai Qi, officially ranked fifth in the Chinese political hierarchy, was present at the historic meeting. His growing influence is underscored by his dual roles. Cai Qi is a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, China's most powerful decision-making body, and serves as Xi Jinping's chief of staff. This combination of positions is notably the first of its kind since the era of Mao Zedong.

Unprecedented Power and Influence

Cai Qi's ascent in the political arena has taken many by surprise. He is the only leader outside of Xi Jinping's immediate family to have direct access to the president, marking his unique stature. His political clout in Beijing is at an all-time high, and he holds two crucial posts simultaneously. Notably, Cai Qi is also a constant presence during Xi Jinping's overseas trips and critical meetings with foreign leaders.

From Transparency Advocate to Stern CCP Voice

Despite having advocated for transparency and public supervision in the past, Cai Qi has evolved into a stern voice of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi's leadership. He implemented stringent restrictions in Beijing during the COVID-19 crisis, demonstrating his firm leadership style. His professional journey with Xi Jinping began in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, where he earned rewards and promotions for likening Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong, further solidifying his position within the political landscape.

Cai Qi's Future in Chinese Politics

The combination of Cai Qi's roles, his proximity to Xi Jinping, and his stern leadership style project a unique and potentially expanding influence in Chinese politics. As the first person to hold both his positions since Mao Zedong's era, Cai Qi could signal an emerging trend in the Chinese political landscape, particularly under Xi Jinping's reign.