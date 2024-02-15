CAG Report Unveils Financial Mismanagement in Telangana's Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

In a startling revelation that has sent ripples across the financial and political landscapes of Telangana, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has thrown a harsh spotlight on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Deemed as economically unviable, the project's cost ballooning to a whopping ₹1,47,427.41 crore starkly overshadows its initial estimate of ₹81,911.01 crore. This surge in expenditure, coupled with a Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) of a meager 0.52, signals a stark warning: for every rupee invested, only 52 paise is expected in return, showcasing a dire economic forecast for the ambitious hydro project.

The Controversial Surge

The KLIS, heralded as a beacon of agricultural prosperity for the arid regions of Telangana, now stands as a monument of financial mismanagement and planning oversights. According to the CAG's findings, a significant part of the project's financial burden stems from off-budget borrowings, accounting for 64.3% of the total expenses. Furthermore, the project's energy demands peak above the state's average daily consumption, underscoring a critical oversight in its environmental and economic sustainability. The decision to increase the water lifting capacity from 2 TMC to 3 TMC per day, adding an additional ₹28,151 crore to the bill, exemplifies the project's fiscal imprudence.

Unfinished and Undervalued

Amidst the financial quagmire, the physical progress of the KLIS paints an equally grim picture. Out of the 56 earmarked project works, a mere 12 have reached completion. The actual command area created thus far sprawls over just 40,888 acres, a fraction of the anticipated agricultural boon. This shortfall is exacerbated by the re-engineering and modifications in project tasks, leading to a loss of ₹767.78 crore through redundancy in executed works. This not only reflects poorly on the project's planning phases but also calls into question the integrity of its execution.

A Cascade of Criticisms

The CAG report does not mince words when it comes to potential financial indiscretions, highlighting a possible undue benefit of at least ₹2,684.73 crore to contractors involved in the supply and commissioning of pumps, motors, and other essentials. This is further compounded by an avoidable payout of ₹1,342.48 crore, attributed to a post-tender inclusion of a price adjustment clause. Such revelations have sparked fierce criticism from various quarters, including opposition parties and economic analysts, who question the project's fiscal rationale and its burden on the state's exchequer.

In light of these findings, the KLIS emerges not just as an irrigation project but as a case study in the complexities of large-scale infrastructure development. It underscores the paramount importance of meticulous planning, transparent execution, and fiscal prudence. As Telangana grapples with the financial fallout, the Kaleshwaram project serves as a stark reminder of the fine line between ambition and overreach. With the state's debt to GSDP ratio soaring to 37.77%, far beyond the 15th Finance Commission's prescribed norms, and a looming financial obligation of ₹2.52 lakh crore by 2032-33, the repercussions of the KLIS will undoubtedly resonate for years to come. In this tale of ambition, the quest for agricultural prosperity has unveiled a labyrinth of economic challenges, leaving a legacy that will be scrutinized by policymakers, economists, and the citizens of Telangana alike.