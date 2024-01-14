CACOL, Led by Debo Adeniran, Champions Anti-Corruption Crusade in Nigeria

As the Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Debo Adeniran is a vocal critic of corruption and government spending in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2003, CACOL has been a spearhead in the fight against corruption, beginning with the exposure of large-scale cover-ups during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo.

CACOL's vigilance has led to the unearthing of high-profile corruption cases, such as the Halliburton and Siemens scandals, and allegations involving James Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, and Allison Madueke.

These cases have seen CACOL's advocacy leading to the interrogation of Obasanjo, despite their exclusion from the process, and the subsequent involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission in the case against Madueke.