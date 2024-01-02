en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS

Interim Attorney for Cache County, Dane Murray, has announced his decision to step down from his position. In a tenure that spanned slightly over a year, Murray introduced several pivotal changes to the system, including the initiation of a Special Victims Unit, the commencement of a new attorney training program, and substantial developments in the Civil Division. Murray’s stint as the Interim Attorney was marked by a challenging transition period, but he attributes his accomplishments to the dedicated team that backed him.

Moving to Serve the Nation

On leaving his role as Interim Attorney, Murray is set to join the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) as a Special Agent. His decision to make this career shift was driven by a deep-seated desire to serve his country, rather than any monetary considerations. Expressing his sentiments on the move, Murray acknowledged the pride he felt in contributing to the Cache County Attorney’s Office. He also confessed that the decision to leave was not an easy one, and required serious introspection and prayer.

Transition and Succession

As part of his new role with NCIS, Murray will undergo training in Georgia, following which he will be stationed at the Hawaii Field Office. His resignation from the Cache County Attorney’s Office will be effective from January 9, 2024. The same day, the Cache County Council will congregate to vote for a new interim attorney. The chosen candidate will hold the position until the 2024 elections, which will see a full-term County Attorney being elected.

A Legacy of Service

Murray, who was recommended for the interim position by his predecessor John Luthy, has served Cache County for over eight years, which includes his tenure as Deputy County Attorney. Although his resignation marks the end of a significant chapter, the legacy of his contributions to Cache County’s legal system will continue to influence its future endeavours.

0
Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Incorporating General Terms and Conditions in Contracts: A Swiss Perspective

By Dil Bar Irshad

Public appeal in Selby Home Bargains Case: Police Seek Identification of Suspect

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating the Complexities of Employment Law: Insights from Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Operation Shanela: New Year's Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrest ...
@Crime · 13 mins
Operation Shanela: New Year's Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrest ...
heart comment 0
Singapore’s Tampines Residents Disturbed by Woman’s Daily Screams

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Tampines Residents Disturbed by Woman's Daily Screams
Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Tenkasi Police Intensify Crime Prevention Efforts in 2023
Possible Parole for Disgraced Pop Icon Gary Glitter: A Controversial Decision

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Possible Parole for Disgraced Pop Icon Gary Glitter: A Controversial Decision
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld

By Ebenezer Mensah

Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
Latest Headlines
World News
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
1 min
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
1 min
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
1 min
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
1 min
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
1 min
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
2 mins
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
2 mins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
2 mins
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app