Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS

Interim Attorney for Cache County, Dane Murray, has announced his decision to step down from his position. In a tenure that spanned slightly over a year, Murray introduced several pivotal changes to the system, including the initiation of a Special Victims Unit, the commencement of a new attorney training program, and substantial developments in the Civil Division. Murray’s stint as the Interim Attorney was marked by a challenging transition period, but he attributes his accomplishments to the dedicated team that backed him.

Moving to Serve the Nation

On leaving his role as Interim Attorney, Murray is set to join the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) as a Special Agent. His decision to make this career shift was driven by a deep-seated desire to serve his country, rather than any monetary considerations. Expressing his sentiments on the move, Murray acknowledged the pride he felt in contributing to the Cache County Attorney’s Office. He also confessed that the decision to leave was not an easy one, and required serious introspection and prayer.

Transition and Succession

As part of his new role with NCIS, Murray will undergo training in Georgia, following which he will be stationed at the Hawaii Field Office. His resignation from the Cache County Attorney’s Office will be effective from January 9, 2024. The same day, the Cache County Council will congregate to vote for a new interim attorney. The chosen candidate will hold the position until the 2024 elections, which will see a full-term County Attorney being elected.

A Legacy of Service

Murray, who was recommended for the interim position by his predecessor John Luthy, has served Cache County for over eight years, which includes his tenure as Deputy County Attorney. Although his resignation marks the end of a significant chapter, the legacy of his contributions to Cache County’s legal system will continue to influence its future endeavours.