Cache County Executive David Zook Delivers 2024 State of the County Address

Cache County Executive David Zook, in his 2024 State of Cache County address, underscored the triumphs and ongoing challenges in the county's economic, social, and infrastructural spheres.

The event, sponsored by the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, served as a platform for Zook to outline the county's accomplishments and future plans.

Zook celebrated the pivotal role of local businesses in stimulating the county's economy. He flagged recent business openings and expansions, such as Frulact, Utah Flour Mills, Home Goods, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, and Pepperidge Farms.

These ventures not only created job opportunities but also boosted the local economy, marking a milestone in the county's economic growth.