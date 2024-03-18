CAA Rules Notified: Limited Impact in Assam, Tepid Response in West Bengal

On March 14, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed an unexpected outcome of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules implementation. Despite the rules being designed to facilitate citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014, not a single application had been received in Assam within the initial four days of notification. Similarly, in West Bengal, despite a significant population of Hindu migrants who could benefit from the CAA, the response has remained lukewarm.

Advertisment

Background and Implementation

The essence of the CAA is to grant citizenship to non-Muslims facing religious persecution in neighboring Muslim-majority countries, a move that has been estimated to benefit around 32,000 individuals across India. However, the reality appears starkly different, with most potential beneficiaries already possessing Indian citizenship under the pre-CAA rules of the Citizenship Act, 1955. This Act allows citizenship for people of Indian origin who are not illegal immigrants and have resided in India for at least seven years. The new CAA rules, therefore, primarily assist those who entered India illegally or failed to register themselves previously.

The Role of State Governments Diminished

Advertisment

One significant change under the new CAA rules is the diminished role of state governments in the citizenship granting process. The Home Ministry has shifted this responsibility to a committee it nominates, removing local police verification in favor of security agencies chosen by the Central government. This centralization of power has sparked controversy, with opposition-ruled states like Kerala challenging the new rules in the Supreme Court for being biased and undermining equality before law.

Election Timing and Political Implications

The timing of the CAA rules notification, merely 10 days before the announcement of national elections, raises questions about the BJP's motives. Critics argue that this move aims to reaffirm the BJP's commitment to its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto and to polarize the electorate by emphasizing the narrative that Hindus persecuted in Muslim countries are welcome in India. This strategy, however, faces challenges in implementation and acceptance, as evidenced by the tepid response in states like West Bengal and Assam.

As the CAA continues to be a topic of national debate, its real-world impact and the political motivations behind its implementation remain subjects of scrutiny. The disparity between the intended benefits of the CAA and the actual number of beneficiaries highlights the complexities of citizenship laws and their intersection with politics in India.