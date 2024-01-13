en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone’s Suspension

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone’s Suspension

In a dramatic turn of events, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, is set to witness a by-election on February 15, consequent to a recall petition that resulted in the suspension of Peter Bone, the Conservative MP, from the House of Commons. Brought under scrutiny for breaching the MPs’ code of conduct, Peter Bone’s political career took a tumble, culminating in a six-week suspension and the impending by-election.

Preparation for the By-election

The gears of democracy are turning rapidly in preparation for the by-election. Eligible voters in the region can expect to receive their poll cards from January 19. These cards will also feature details for those who prefer to vote by postal or proxy. For individuals not yet registered to vote, the deadline is January 30, and the registration can be completed via the North Northamptonshire Council website.

The Contesting Parties and Candidates

The by-election has drawn a diverse array of political parties into the fray, including the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Reform UK, and Britain First. The suspended Peter Bone, although detached from the Conservative Party, retains the option to compete as an independent.

The spectrum of candidates reflects the political diversity of Wellingborough. The lineup includes Ana Savage Gunn for the Liberal Democrats, Ben Habib for Reform UK, Helen Harrison representing the Conservatives, Gen Kitchen campaigning for Labour, Will Morris for the Green Party, and independent candidate Kevin Watts. These candidates bring a wide range of competencies to the table, with backgrounds in law enforcement, healthcare, property development, charity work, and local government. Each offers a unique set of skills and perspectives to the voters of Wellingborough.

Implications of the By-election

The by-election in Wellingborough is more than a mere political event; it is a reflection of the larger democratic process that allows citizens to choose their representatives in the light of new circumstances. The varied backgrounds of the candidates ensure that voters have a broad spectrum of options to align their interests with. The outcome of this by-election will not only determine the new representative for Wellingborough but also shape the political dynamics of the region in the coming years.

0
Elections Politics United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
3 mins ago
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
In a significant development for the 2024 Senate race in Pennsylvania, incumbent Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, has surged ahead of anticipated Republican nominee, hedge fund manager David McCormick. According to a recent survey conducted by Quinnipiac University, Casey has garnered 53 percent of the votes, compared to McCormick’s 43 percent. This lead has been
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
49 mins ago
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
1 hour ago
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
6 mins ago
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
21 mins ago
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
28 mins ago
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
Latest Headlines
World News
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
26 seconds
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
32 seconds
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
39 seconds
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
43 seconds
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
46 seconds
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
1 min
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
1 min
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
2 mins
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
2 mins
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app