Nigeria

Bwala Informs Atiku of Tinubu Meeting, Prioritizes National Unity

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Political dynamics in Nigeria took an intriguing turn when Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign, disclosed his meeting with Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The conversation, Bwala insists, was not about political alliances or personal gains, but centered around the nation’s future.

Bwala, once the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, made it clear that his meeting with Tinubu was not a betrayal of his former principal.

He informed Atiku ahead of his meeting, maintaining transparency and emphasizing his commitment to national unity.

His decision to engage in cross-party discussion, he explained, was driven by a conviction that such dialogues are necessary for addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

During the meeting, Bwala declared his readiness to join the APC and work with the Tinubu-led administration if that would serve Nigeria’s interests.

This move, he emphasized, doesn’t signify a betrayal of Atiku but rather an embodiment of his belief in the importance of putting the country’s interest above personal or political ambitions.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

