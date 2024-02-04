INEC's Ukeagu Emphasizes BVAS Importance in Ebonyi Bye-Election

In the midst of the Ebonyi South senatorial zone bye-election, the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kenneth Ukeagu, underscored the crucial role of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the electoral process. He unequivocally stated that any vote not authenticated by the BVAS would be deemed invalid.

Addressing the media at the collation center situated in the Afikpo North LGA headquarters, Ukeagu appealed to the contestants from diverse political parties to uphold peace and order throughout the election. He assured that the INEC would stick to the prescribed rules and guidelines regarding the use of BVAS.

Allegations of BVAS Bypass

His comments gain importance in the backdrop of allegations regarding the bypassing of BVAS during accreditation and voting, particularly in Ohaozara and Afikpo North LGAs. Ukeagu stated that any such instances would be thoroughly scrutinized as per the established regulations.

Ukeagu's statements surfaced amidst the electoral process, with the result of the bye-election expected shortly. He urged the contestants to accept the outcome with grace and peace, reflecting the democratic spirit.