Pete Buttigieg Touts Infrastructure Benefits in New Hampshire Amid DNC Tension

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg on January 12, visited the Granite State, New Hampshire. The visit centered on underscoring the merits of a comprehensive infrastructure law, amidst a simmering tension between the state and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The DNC has been embroiled in a scheduling conflict concerning the state's primary. This visit was a fragment of a wider strategy by officials from the Biden administration, aimed at promoting national investment in infrastructure and clean energy.

Buttigieg's trip to New Hampshire coincided with a write-in campaign for President Biden, who will be conspicuously absent from the ballot. This results from Biden's push for the DNC to give precedence to South Carolina's primary over New Hampshire's in the 2024 elections. High-profile Democrats such as Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and California Congressman Ro Khanna have thrown their weight behind the write-in campaign.

Surrogate Campaigning or a Violation of the Hatch Act?

Some political observers interpret these visits by cabinet officials as a form of surrogate campaigning for Biden. This practice potentially sidesteps the Hatch Act, a federal law that generally prohibits federal employees from participating in certain forms of political activity. However, the White House dismisses these claims, maintaining that these cabinet members are acting within the boundaries of their official capacities.

The President faces considerable challenges in galvanizing voter enthusiasm in New Hampshire, especially among the youth. Some have expressed their support for alternative Democratic candidates like Marianne Williamson and Representative Dean Phillips. The upshot of New Hampshire's primary, whether it is interpreted as a statement or a contest, could serve as a barometer for the level of disenfranchisement and dissatisfaction among voters. These voters feel marginalized by the DNC's decisions, which they perceive as overlooking their interests.

Buttigieg's visit also included a tour of the Painters’ Finishing Trades Institute of New England and the site of the Derry – Londonderry Rail Trail project. Accompanying him were U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, with the spotlight on infrastructure and transportation.