Butte Community Awaits EPA Action on Lead Levels, New Managers Introduced

At a recent community meeting in Butte, Montana, residents gathered to discuss ongoing concerns about lead contamination levels and the introduction of new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) project managers. Despite hopes for updates on action levels for lead in soils, the meeting largely centered on introductions and the community's prolonged wait for decisive action.

Shift in Management and Community Expectations

Molly Roby and Emma Rott, stepping in as the new remedial project managers for the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit, were introduced to the community. Their backgrounds in environmental engineering were highlighted, with Rott's education from Montana Technological University sparking particular interest.

They replace Nikia Greene, whose reassignment was part of an EPA internal shuffle. The change has sparked debate about the wisdom of replacing a manager with extensive local knowledge with newcomers at a critical juncture in Butte's long-standing environmental saga.

Unanswered Questions and Community Concerns

The meeting, while providing an opportunity for introductions, left many pressing questions unanswered. Discussions on the use of onsite materials as fill and the potential locations for a waste repository were anticipated but not addressed, leaving attendees with lingering concerns.

The community's frustration was palpable, with calls for more direct action and clearer communication from the EPA. The issue of lead contamination, particularly the high action level in Butte compared to other communities, remains a critical concern, underscored by the recent reevaluation of national standards by the EPA.

Looking Forward: A Path to Resolution

As Roby and Rott embark on their new roles, the Butte community remains hopeful yet cautious. The EPA's commitment to revising lead action levels based on the latest science offers a glimmer of hope, but the community's trust hinges on tangible progress and transparent engagement. The significance of community involvement in shaping the future of Butte's environmental health was a recurring theme, emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach to address longstanding issues.

The prolonged debate and anticipation for action on lead levels in Butte reflect a community eager for resolution. As new faces emerge within the EPA's efforts in Butte, the path forward remains uncertain, yet the resolve of the community and the new project managers signals a continued push for environmental justice and public health.