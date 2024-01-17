Butler County City Managers' Combined Salaries Top $1 Million Annually

Butler County, home to some of the highest-paid city managers in Ohio, has recently come under the spotlight as a review of their salaries revealed that the combined annual earnings of the six city managers exceed $1 million. The average salary of these city managers is a staggering $171,122. The cost per resident, calculated based on the 2020 census and current salaries, varies across cities, with Monroe leading with a cost per resident of $10.71.

Monroe's new city manager, Larry Lester, who recently took over the role with a three-year contract paying him $165,000 annually, is the fourth highest paid in the county. However, due to Monroe's smaller population of 15,412, he has the highest cost per resident. His appointment follows the resignation of Monroe's former city manager, William "Bill" Brock.

Hamilton's City Manager Tops the Pay Scale

Standing atop the pay scale is Hamilton's city manager, Joshua Smith, who has a remuneration of $234,400 annually, making him the highest paid in the county. Hamilton, being the only Ohio municipality that manages all four major utilities, has Smith overseeing its operations for the past 14 years.

Following Smith is Oxford's city manager, Douglas Elliott Jr., earning $172,926 a year after receiving a 4% raise this year. Scott Timmer, Fairfield's city manager, is the third highest-paid, while Paul Lolli from Middletown, with a salary of $162,740, is the fifth highest paid. Notably, Lolli's salary saw a significant rise from his previous role as fire chief. These revelations come in the wake of changes in city management, including the termination of Middletown's former city manager, Doug Adkins, in December 2019.