en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:45 am EST
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Busoga region in Uganda have expressed their concerns about the effectiveness of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a government initiative aimed at stimulating service delivery and economic growth at the parish level, the smallest administrative unit in the country. These MPs believe that the PDM should be replaced with a new, more effective program that would better address the development needs of their constituencies.

Busoga MPs Question PDM’s Impact

The MPs from Busoga, a region located in the eastern part of Uganda, have voiced their concerns about the PDM, arguing that the initiative hasn’t met its intended objectives. They believe that the model has failed to deliver the anticipated economic growth and improved service delivery at the parish level, leading them to call for its discontinuation.

A Call for Alternative Strategies

The MPs are now advocating for the exploration of alternative development strategies that could effectively cater to the needs of their constituencies. The call for change underscores a critical view of the PDM’s performance, suggesting that the government should reassess the model’s impact and consider other potential strategies for local development.

A New Development Initiative

Meanwhile, Ritah Atukwasa Bwahika, the Woman Member of Parliament for Mbarara city, has introduced the Women Village Saving Scheme. This program, which has already reached over fifty villages within Mbarara city, aims at developing a skilled workforce among marginalized women. Bwahika’s initiative, with an investment of approximately 500 million, underscores the potential of alternative development programs. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of such saving groups in enabling Ugandans to benefit from government programs, potentially including the Parish Development Model Program.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism

By BNN Correspondents

Ugly Cars Rejoice! Police Suggest Unattractive Cars Are Less Likely to be Stolen Amidst Rising Vehicle Crimes

By Mazhar Abbas

Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal ...
@Nigeria · 6 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal ...
heart comment 0
Rotimi Akeredolu: The Driving Force Behind Nigeria’s Amotekun Security Network

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Rotimi Akeredolu: The Driving Force Behind Nigeria's Amotekun Security Network
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

By Ebenezer Mensah

West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates

By Dil Bar Irshad

NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
1 min
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
2 mins
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
3 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
6 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
6 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
10 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
11 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
12 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app