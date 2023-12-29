Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Busoga region in Uganda have expressed their concerns about the effectiveness of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a government initiative aimed at stimulating service delivery and economic growth at the parish level, the smallest administrative unit in the country. These MPs believe that the PDM should be replaced with a new, more effective program that would better address the development needs of their constituencies.

Busoga MPs Question PDM’s Impact

The MPs from Busoga, a region located in the eastern part of Uganda, have voiced their concerns about the PDM, arguing that the initiative hasn’t met its intended objectives. They believe that the model has failed to deliver the anticipated economic growth and improved service delivery at the parish level, leading them to call for its discontinuation.

A Call for Alternative Strategies

The MPs are now advocating for the exploration of alternative development strategies that could effectively cater to the needs of their constituencies. The call for change underscores a critical view of the PDM’s performance, suggesting that the government should reassess the model’s impact and consider other potential strategies for local development.

A New Development Initiative

Meanwhile, Ritah Atukwasa Bwahika, the Woman Member of Parliament for Mbarara city, has introduced the Women Village Saving Scheme. This program, which has already reached over fifty villages within Mbarara city, aims at developing a skilled workforce among marginalized women. Bwahika’s initiative, with an investment of approximately 500 million, underscores the potential of alternative development programs. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of such saving groups in enabling Ugandans to benefit from government programs, potentially including the Parish Development Model Program.