en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Legal Battle for Pension Sparks National Discourse

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Legal Battle for Pension Sparks National Discourse

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the ousted Public Protector of South Africa, has embarked on a legal journey to claim her retirement benefits, a saga that has ignited a national discourse on the fiscal rights of former civil servants. Mkhwebane’s quest for her pension and the accrued interest, following her suspension and subsequent removal from office, illustrates a contentious issue that could reshape future contracts and service agreements for high-ranking public positions.

Unraveling the Mkhwebane Saga

Mkhwebane was suspended in June 2021, and an impeachment inquiry by a parliamentary committee was initiated due to allegations of misconduct and incompetence. Her tenure was marred by multiple legal challenges and rulings, many of which critically assessed her actions while in office. The final blow came with a vote in the National Assembly, confirming her removal from the esteemed position of Public Protector.

The Battle for Pension

Now, Mkhwebane is back in the spotlight, this time not for her actions in office, but for her fight to secure her pension benefits. She argues that the withholding of her pension is unlawful, a claim that, if validated, could set a significant legal precedent. The case, currently under scrutiny in the courts, has sparked a debate around the entitlement of former officeholders to financial compensations, with conflicting legal opinions surfacing.

Implications for South African Governance

The outcome of this legal confrontation will have profound implications for South African governance at large. If Mkhwebane successfully secures her retirement benefits, it could redefine the financial rights of former civil servants and high-ranking officials. The issue is not just about Mkhwebane’s pension but about the broader question of how South Africa treats its former public servants, and what kind of financial security they can expect after their service to the nation.

0
Politics South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
7 seconds ago
Zambian President Hichilema Drills Boreholes in Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has set in motion a personal initiative to drill boreholes in several constituencies of Lusaka, fulfilling his commitment to improving water accessibility in the region. This move comes in response to the ongoing cholera outbreak in the area, a crisis that has underscored the critical need for safe and clean drinking
Zambian President Hichilema Drills Boreholes in Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
46 seconds ago
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
54 seconds ago
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
Nigeria's Political Stability Preserved: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Matawalle's Victory
12 seconds ago
Nigeria's Political Stability Preserved: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Matawalle's Victory
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
17 seconds ago
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
39 seconds ago
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian President Hichilema Drills Boreholes in Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
8 seconds
Zambian President Hichilema Drills Boreholes in Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
Nigeria's Political Stability Preserved: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Matawalle's Victory
13 seconds
Nigeria's Political Stability Preserved: Supreme Court Upholds Governor Matawalle's Victory
Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases
15 seconds
Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
18 seconds
Obong Victor Attah Advocates for True Federalism in Nigeria: A Necessary Condition for Progress
K League 1: A New Kick-Off, A Renewed Passion for Football in South Korea
32 seconds
K League 1: A New Kick-Off, A Renewed Passion for Football in South Korea
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
40 seconds
Election 2024 Update: ECP Greenlights Printing of 250 Million Watermarked Ballot Papers for Enhanced Security
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
47 seconds
ActionSA Announces Nominee for Tshwane Deputy Executive Mayor
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
52 seconds
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
55 seconds
North Korea's Foreign Minister Visits Russia: An Attempt to Strengthen Military Alliances Amid Global Isolation
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
26 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
55 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app