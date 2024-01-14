en English
Politics

Former South African Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane Battles for Pension Amidst ‘Disgraced’ Label

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
In the wake of a tumultuous tenure, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the former public protector of South Africa, continues to wage a legal war aimed at securing her pension and interest.

Mkhwebane’s tenure was marred by controversy, eventually leading to her being branded as ‘disgraced.’ However, these setbacks have not deterred her from pursuing what she contends is rightfully hers.

The legal battle has been unfolding over a notable period, with key dates such as November 22, December 1, December 19, and December 25, 2023, possibly indicating significant events or deadlines tied to Mkhwebane’s case or tenure.

The continuous efforts of Mkhwebane underline her tenacity and unwavering resolve, regardless of the challenges that have come her way.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

