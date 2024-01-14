Former South African Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane Battles for Pension Amidst ‘Disgraced’ Label

In the wake of a tumultuous tenure, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the former public protector of South Africa, continues to wage a legal war aimed at securing her pension and interest.

Mkhwebane’s tenure was marred by controversy, eventually leading to her being branded as ‘disgraced.’ However, these setbacks have not deterred her from pursuing what she contends is rightfully hers.

The legal battle has been unfolding over a notable period, with key dates such as November 22, December 1, December 19, and December 25, 2023, possibly indicating significant events or deadlines tied to Mkhwebane’s case or tenure.

The continuous efforts of Mkhwebane underline her tenacity and unwavering resolve, regardless of the challenges that have come her way.