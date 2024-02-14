Businesses in Oshkosh Rally Against Proposed Wheel Tax and Utility Increase for Road Reconstruction

In a recent survey conducted by the Oshkosh Chamber, an overwhelming 74% of businesses voiced their disapproval of the proposed wheel tax and utility increase to fund road reconstruction. The city's resolution aims to collect $3.75 million annually through a $35 per vehicle tax and a 0.25% to 0.5% increase in water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer utilities. The contentious issue was brought to light during a council meeting by Rob Kleman, the Chamber's president and CEO.

Mixed Opinions on Current Road Improvement Assessment System

The Oshkosh Chamber survey also uncovered mixed feelings regarding the current system of assessing property owners for road improvements. A mere 31% of members expressed support for the existing process, which solely burdens property owners when their street or sidewalk is improved. The discontent has sparked discussions about implementing a more balanced and efficient approach to fund road repairs.

Alternative Funding Suggestions Emerge

In response to the widespread dissent, an alternative funding approach has been suggested, combining a smaller vehicle registration fee, a reduced utility increase, and retaining some type of assessment with a cap. The new proposal also includes a general levy increase to expedite road repairs and accommodate more projects. This combination of methods aims to alleviate the financial strain on businesses and property owners while addressing the city's infrastructure needs.