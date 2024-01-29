Business Concerns Over Charter Change Reflected by Neda Secretary Balisacan

National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has recently exhibited signs of unrest, echoing the escalating apprehension within the business community and the falling investor confidence. This disturbance is deeply rooted in the growing instability and uncertainty within the political and governmental spheres, ignited by the push for Charter change (Cha-cha) by the administration's allies and staff.

Unsettling Ripples in the Business Community

These ripples of unease are driven by fears that the proposed changes may disrupt the predictability and security investors crave, potentially affecting established franchises, tax incentives, and public-private partnership contracts. Amidst these concerns, the Cha-cha initiative is currently absent from Congress's formal agenda and the Constituent Assembly resolution remains on hold. Nonetheless, this situation has sparked alarm within business circles.

Call for Prioritizing Economic Reforms

Neda has suggested a prioritization of economic reforms such as enhancing the ease of doing business, addressing power shortages, ensuring proper irrigation for agriculture, and breaking monopolies in vital sectors like electricity and telecommunications. These reforms are a part of the Philippine Development Plan and are presently deemed more critical than the Charter change.

Balisacan's Stand on the Issue

Balisacan has highlighted the missed opportunities in education and the urgent need to open the economy, either through constitutional amendments or other means. He further emphasized the need to balance these amendments to maintain certain protections. Balisacan has also expressed strong support for the amendments to the restrictive economic provisions, accentuating the potential benefits for economic growth and development. He has advocated for a balanced approach that maintains certain protections while encouraging foreign investments.