Business

2024 U.S. Election to Impact Business and Policy Landscape

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
2024 U.S. Election to Impact Business and Policy Landscape

As one of the most polarizing elections in U.S. history, the 2024 United States presidential election is poised to cast significant influence on the business and policy ecosystem. The election’s ripple effects are anticipated to permeate every facet of the business world, from high-ranking executives to frontline employees.

A crucial element to watch in the run-up to the election will be the political endorsements and financial support offered by CEOs and other influential financiers. However, it’s worth noting that an equally compelling narrative could be woven around those business leaders who choose to maintain a neutral stance in this politically charged time.

Workplace Politics: A Delicate Dance

Companies face the daunting task of managing employees who vocalize their political views openly. The way executives and employees navigate politics in relation to the upcoming election could become a defining narrative that molds the business environment and internal corporate policies.

Discussions around the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions, and their alleged influence on President Joe Biden’s re-election chances, have gained considerable traction. The article, however, presents evidence to debunk these theories, including the Fed’s consistent rate cut projections since 2022 and the rule-based nature of their decision-making process. The piece underscores the criticality of an apolitical central bank for maintaining a stable economy.

Political Advertising: A Surge in Spend

Another pivotal aspect of the election is the projected spike in political advertising expenditure in 2024. Traditional media, especially television, is predicted to emerge as the biggest beneficiary of this increased spend. The content also flags potential risks associated with the rise of ‘deepfakes’ and misinformation on digital media platforms, making 2024 a challenging year for brand marketers.

The potential impact of the electoral calendar on market performance is also examined, with historical market returns during election years serving as a reference. The article also delves into the potential market implications of the presidential nominees, exploring the historical market response to Democratic and Republican presidential victories.

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

