Bush’s Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives

The Bush administration’s proposals for amending the 1970 Clean Air Act mark a significant shift in U.S. environmental policy. The amendments introduce a blend of regulatory measures and market-based tools aimed at addressing air pollution and acid rain, two of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

Tradeable Emission Rights: A Novel Approach

The plan’s most lauded feature is the introduction of tradeable emission rights as a strategy to combat acid rain. The administration seeks a 50% reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions by 2000 and a 2 million ton reduction in nitrogen oxides emissions. This market-based approach incentivizes firms to exceed emission standards. By earning and trading credits, companies can promote environmental goals more efficiently, without compromising economic growth or jobs.

Stricter Regulations: A Point of Contention

However, the proposal has drawn criticism for imposing more stringent and costly regulations on other air toxins. These regulations echo the traditional, prescriptive approach that has dominated U.S. environmental policy for the past two decades. Critics argue that such measures stifle innovation and impose unnecessary economic burdens on industry.

Improving the Plan: A Call for Broader Market Use

To enhance the plan’s effectiveness and garner broader approval, the article suggests that President Bush and Congress should ensure that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations support the operation of emissions markets. It also recommends allowing wider use of markets to control acid rain and extending market applications to other air pollutants.

The article also underscores the need to acknowledge that existing regulatory controls are generally sufficient. Over-regulation, it warns, could undermine the successful operation of the proposed market-based measures. The challenge, therefore, lies in striking the right balance between regulation and market incentives to achieve environmental goals effectively and efficiently.