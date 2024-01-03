Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services

The George W. Bush Institute, in a bid to foster support for the veteran community, is stressing the necessity of striking a balance between privacy issues and efficient utilization of data. The Institute has underscored the significance of fostering data collaboration between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Social Security Administration for resource allocation optimization.

Enhanced Services through Improved Data

Col. Matthew F. Amidon, a former representative of the institute, asserts that better data can lead to improved targeted services, particularly for underserved groups within the increasingly diverse all-volunteer force. The proposal to consistently collect data to evaluate veterans’ economic health, concentrating on the quality of employment rather than merely employment status, has been put forward.

Policies Aimed at Promoting Racial Equity

Gary J. Kunich, from the VA, has outlined current data collection methods and policies aimed at advancing racial equity and supporting underserved veterans. The Deborah Sampson Act, a legislation designed to support underserved veterans, has been highlighted in this regard. Ross Dickman from Hire Heroes USA has expressed his support for the institute’s policy paper, acknowledging the need for improvements to meet the current needs of veterans.

Proposal for Database Linkage

Amidon has proposed linking various databases, such as the VA/DoD Identity Repository (VADIR) with payroll and geographic data. This, he suggests, could help address the issue of under-earning among certain subpopulations of veterans. In addition, Kunich mentions the VA’s efforts in data governance and outreach, aimed at enhancing the veteran experience.

The Bush Institute is committed to influencing change to ensure the best outcomes for the diverse talents among veterans. This, the Institute believes, will not only benefit the veterans themselves but also contribute to the betterment of business and communities at large.