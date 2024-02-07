Bulgaria's Energy Initiatives Gain US Support: Focus on North South Project

The Minister of Energy from Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and the Minister of Finance, Assen Vassilev, recently had a meeting in Washington, D. C. with the United States Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm. The main focus of their dialogue was the cooperation in civil energy technology, energy security, and connectivity. Part of a series of meetings, the engagement also involved Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt.

Emphasis on North South Project

On the agenda were discussions regarding the construction of new reactors, diversification, renewable energy sources, and innovative technologies. In addition, the talks included aspects of knowledge exchange and practices on long-term storage of processed nuclear fuel and the establishment of hydrogen hubs.

Minister Vassilev expressed his gratitude towards the US for supporting Bulgaria's efforts to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependence on a single supplier. The North South project was a major point of discussion during these talks. This project aims to enhance the energy and transport systems' connectivity among Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece, especially in the wake of the expiring gas transit contract between Russia and Ukraine.

The Role of the North South Project

The North South project, according to Minister Vassilev, will play a significant role in the future. He suggested that given the current energy landscape, the Southern Gas Corridor and North-South connectivity will become increasingly important.

US Support for Bulgaria's Energy Initiatives

Geoffrey Pyatt, the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, commended Bulgaria for its initiatives to secure alternative gas sources and corridors. He indicated strong U.S. support for Bulgaria's energy projects, highlighting the cooperation between the two nations. The US Department of State views the collaboration of Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece on the North South project as a positive development.