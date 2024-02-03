Bulgarian PM Nikolay Denkov Discusses Monopoly Abuse and Farmer Protests in National Assembly

In a rapid-fire question time in the National Assembly, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov confronted topical issues ranging from the government's consumer protection policy to farmer protests across Europe.

Korneliya Ninova of BSP for Bulgaria prodded the PM about the administration's plans to tackle rampant monopoly abuse by mobile operators. Denkov underscored the necessity for contract adherence in a rule-of-law state, stating that it is the regulatory bodies' responsibility—not the government's—to ensure proper contract practices.

The PM made a point to mention that the Commission for Consumer Protection members were not appointed by his administration, rather, by the preceding caretaker government. This affirms the independence of regulatory bodies from the current government, emphasizing that they operate without political interference.

Addressing the Farmer Protests

Turning his attention to the mounting farmer protests across Europe, Denkov acknowledged the agricultural sector's fears in the face of an unstable economic environment and escalating costs for essentials like fuel and fertilizers. He pointed out that the imports from countries like Ukraine have remained consistent with previous years, countering claims of increased imports.

Denkov also shed light on the broader European-level discussions, where the consideration to relax environmental requirements is on the table as a means to relieve farmers' strains. He further mentioned an ongoing review of the State Fund Agriculture budget to pinpoint potential additional support for the farmers—a topic slated for deeper exploration in an upcoming meeting.

Defending the US Visit Against Criticism

Defending his upcoming visit to the United States—criticized by the Vazrazhdane party as a 'holiday trip,' Denkov underscored the importance of such international engagements for procuring support and representing national priorities.

He pledged to deliver a report detailing the meetings and expenses upon his return, offering transparency to the Bulgarian public.