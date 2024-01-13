en English
Bulgaria

Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant ‘Swamp’ Fears, Farmers End Protest

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant ‘Swamp’ Fears, Farmers End Protest

In an important session of the National Assembly, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed the mounting concerns about a potential migrant inundation. The concerns were raised by Vazrazhdane party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, hinting at a possible strain on the country’s resources and social fabric due to an influx of migrants.

Addressing Migrant Fears

Denkov, in his response, emphasized that the government’s primary commitment is to adhere to the Dublin Convention, which dictates the processing of asylum applications. He dismissed the idea of Bulgaria becoming a ‘migrant swamp’ as a mere instrument of fearmongering. He asserted that no specific figures concerning the number of migrants were under discussion, thereby quelling the rising panic.

Proposed Revisions to Dublin Regulation

Denkov also highlighted the proposed amendments to the Dublin regulation, stating that these changes would work in favor of Bulgaria. He elucidated that the revisions aim to distribute migrants more equitably among the European Union member states, thus alleviating the pressure on individual countries, including Bulgaria.

Other Noteworthy Developments

In other news, Bulgarian farmers, who had been protesting against food imports from Ukraine, have called off their demonstration following an agreement with the government. This agreement includes a temporary ban on the import of sunflower seeds from Ukraine and the introduction of import quotas for Ukrainian grain. The government has also pledged to negotiate additional quotas on Ukrainian grain imports with the European Commission and the Ukrainian government. Furthermore, the farmers will be granted an additional 150 million leva in subsidies to compensate for the adverse effects of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

