Bulgarian Deputy PM Advocates for EU Enlargement at Davos

In a recent address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Mariya Gabriel, spoke passionately about the economic and financial benefits of EU enlargement.

Advertisment

She underscored the transformative effect of enlargement, associating it with novel business opportunities, investments, and regional development.

Gabriel emphasized the importance of shared values such as the rule of law and democracy. She also highlighted the EU's capacity to tackle global challenges like digitalization, climate change, energy, and infrastructure.

She urged focusing on the positive aspects of enlargement, such as successful stories that demonstrate tangible benefits to citizens, rather than lingering on the need for internal EU reforms or treaty changes.