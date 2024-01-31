Bulgarian Delegation Seeks to Strengthen Ties in Washington D.C.

The corridors of diplomacy in Washington D.C. were abuzz, as a delegation from Bulgaria, including Ambassador Georgi Panayotov and Members of Parliament, convened with US Congressman Brad Schneider. Celebrating 120 years of diplomatic ties, the meeting pivoted on multiple aspects of bilateral relations, with a special focus on Bulgaria's request for visa-free travel for its citizens to the USA.

Visa Abolition: A Step Toward Closer Ties

During the meeting, the Bulgarian MPs, notably Yordan Terziyski and Denitsa Simeonova, underscored the potential benefits of visa-free travel. They emphasized how such a move could significantly bolster personal and diplomatic relations. Congressman Schneider expressed support for the visa abolition, flagging a positive development in the strengthening of ties between the two nations.

Engagements Beyond the Meeting

However, the meeting with Schneider was just one of the significant engagements for the Bulgarian delegation. Their agenda also encompassed interactions with US State Department officials to communicate Bulgaria's unwavering commitment to the diplomatic partnership. Furthermore, the delegation is slated to participate in a security forum. This forum aims to evaluate the influence of Russia and China in the Balkans.

Bipartisan Support for Enhanced Relations

The Bulgarian delegation's schedule also includes a meeting with Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, co-chair of the friendship group with Bulgaria in Congress. This indicates bipartisan support for closer ties between the two nations. The engagements in the US Congress serve as a significant opportunity for the Bulgarian delegation to forge deeper historical and diplomatic bonds with the United States.