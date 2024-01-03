en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia Presidents Highlight Importance of Families at Demographic Summit

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia Presidents Highlight Importance of Families at Demographic Summit

In a pivotal move echoing the importance of familial bonds, the Presidents of Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia—Rumen Radev, Katalin Novak, and Aleksandar Vucic respectively—issued a joint declaration at a demographic summit in Budapest in September 2023. The declaration underlined the belief that families constitute the bedrock of societies, enshrining values and strength across nations.

Family: The Ultimate Institution

The joint statement brought to light the role of families in character and identity formation. It emphasized the significance of families as the optimal environment for child-rearing, molding individuals who go on to define the paths of nations and shape the future of the world.

Support and Recognition for Families

The declaration further accentuated the need for protection, support, and recognition of families by states and societies. It underscored the responsibility of citizens to regard the family as the most important institution in societies, extending their support to those in need.

The Impact of Family-Centric Policies

The presidents expressed a unified stance that strong families contribute to a culture of responsibility. This, they believe, promotes sustainability and mitigates the risks associated with climate change. The declaration advocates for policies that foster family well-being, cohesion, and security for children. It further encouraged the enhancement of roles for women, allowing them to excel both as professionals and mothers, and upliftment for those in need.

In an era where the definition and importance of family is constantly evolving and being challenged, this joint declaration stands as a testament to the timeless value of familial bonds and their impact on societies and nations. The presidents urged citizens to prioritize and nurture family institutions, emphasizing the profound impact this would have on the future of their countries.

0
Europe Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EU's SCCS Raises Concerns over Safety of Fullerenes in Cosmetics

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Zuhlke Group Announces Significant Organizational Restructuring for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Shared Anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Unites Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund Fans

By Salman Khan

The Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine: A New Year, The Same Battle

By BNN Correspondents

North's Mobile Penetration Rate Soars, Surpassing Global and Regional ...
@Cyprus · 1 hour
North's Mobile Penetration Rate Soars, Surpassing Global and Regional ...
heart comment 0
Greece’s Labor Market Shows Mixed Picture in Early 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Greece's Labor Market Shows Mixed Picture in Early 2023
The Invisible Challenge: Encouraging Household Energy Conservation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Invisible Challenge: Encouraging Household Energy Conservation
2024: A New Dawn for Europe Amidst Shadows of the Past

By Mahnoor Jehangir

2024: A New Dawn for Europe Amidst Shadows of the Past
Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards Economic Modernization

By Waqas Arain

Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards Economic Modernization
Latest Headlines
World News
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
28 seconds
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
1 min
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
1 min
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
1 min
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
1 min
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
1 min
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
1 min
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
1 min
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
1 min
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app