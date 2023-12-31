Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession

As of March 31, 2024, Bulgaria and Romania will celebrate their partial integration into the Schengen area, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards full membership. This shift will facilitate passport-free air and maritime travel between these countries and other Schengen nations, a decision reached after 12 years of ongoing negotiations.

Land Border Controls Remain

While this advancement signifies progress, land border controls will persist for the time being. Future discussions are slated to determine the fate of these controls. Austria, a nation that stood in opposition to the full Schengen integration of Bulgaria and Romania due to recent spikes in irregular migration, consented to this initial step on the condition that both countries augment their external border controls.

Austria Lifts Veto

This agreement was made possible by Austria’s decision to lift its veto earlier in the month, under the stipulation that Bulgaria and Romania intensify efforts to curb migrants at their borders. Both nations have pledged commitment towards enhancing border security. Bulgaria, in particular, is set to receive financial and technical support from the European Commission to bolster patrols along its borders with Turkey and Serbia.

Disparities Within the EU

This development highlights inconsistencies in treatment within the European Union. As a case in point, Croatia, which joined the EU a full six years after Romania and Bulgaria, ascended to full Schengen membership status in January 2022. This move can be partially attributed to political pressures and economic strategies, such as Romania’s threat to sue Vienna and the now-repealed Bulgarian transit tax on Russian gas.