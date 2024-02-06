Bulgaria Affirms Unwavering Support for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity and EU Integration

The Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov, cemented Bulgaria's unwavering stance on Ukraine's territorial integrity during a combined briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart, Ruslan Stefanchuk. Zhelyazkov's statements come amidst a tense geopolitical climate, punctuated by Russia's territorial claims on parts of Ukraine. The Bulgarian statesman's words not only reject any recognition of these claims, but they also dismiss Russia's intentions to hold elections in Ukrainian regions currently under Russian occupation.

Bulgaria's Multifaceted Support for Ukraine

Resolutely backing Ukraine's sovereignty, Bulgaria's support manifests in various spheres. A significant aspect of this support is geared towards easing the burdens of Ukrainian refugees who have sought solace on Bulgarian soil, driven out by the persistent conflict. Rendering economic assistance to these displaced individuals, Bulgaria is providing a lifeline in their hour of need.

The Path to European Union Integration

Furthermore, Zhelyazkov's commitment to Ukraine's cause extends to the nation's ambition of joining the European Union. This aim, shared by the three coalition parties in the Bulgarian parliament, places Bulgaria firmly in Ukraine's corner in their journey towards EU integration. It is a commitment that speaks volumes about the alliance and solidarity among these Eastern European nations.

Condemnation of Russia's Invasion

Bulgaria's stance is not limited to words of support for Ukraine; it also includes a categorical rejection of Russia's invasion. This condemnation, alongside the provision of consistent political, financial, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, underscores Bulgaria's firm opposition to the invasion. In addition, Bulgaria is actively engaged in discussions on post-war reconstruction and is offering methodical and expert assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.