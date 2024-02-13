Bulawayo City Council's $6.6M Project to Connect King City Area to Sewage and Water Systems

In a significant stride towards enhancing urban living standards, the Bulawayo City Council is steering an ambitious project to link the King City area to its sewage and water reticulation systems. The initiative, estimated to cost US$6.6 million, marks a milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

The Long-Awaited Connection: A Beacon of Hope

For years, residents of the Birch Hill and Old Killarney Village estates in Killarney have eagerly awaited connection to the public sewer system. Their hopes have been rekindled with the recent announcement by Councillor Brendan Cronin, who has fervently advocated for the project's funding.

Budgetary Hurdles and Alternative Solutions

Initial allocation of €400,000 under the water services resolution programme proved insufficient due to unforeseen design complexities. However, the council's resolve remains undeterred. Two alternative design options have been meticulously developed and submitted to the Department of Housing for consideration.

Investment in Infrastructure: A Commitment to Progress

The first phase of the project encompasses 328 housing stands and involves a series of infrastructure investments. These include the installation of water mains, a water mains bypass, and a new transformer at the uMzingwane Pump Station. Additionally, a sewage pump station will be constructed, all amounting to a total budget of US$6,675,000.

Cllr Cronin underscored the project's importance for environmental protection and the pressing needs of the 70 properties involved. As we move forward, the Bulawayo City Council's commitment to improving public services serves as a testament to its dedication to its citizens' welfare and the city's sustainable growth.

