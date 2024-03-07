Build One South Africa Surpasses IEC Signature Requirement, Qualifies for Elections with Strong Public Support

Build One South Africa (BOSA), under the leadership of Mmusi Maimane, has triumphantly met the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) stringent signature requirements, ensuring its presence in the upcoming national and provincial elections.

With an impressive collection of 140,000 signatures, BOSA has demonstrated significant public backing, positioning itself as a formidable contender against established political entities. Maimane's announcement highlights a month-long vigorous campaign that not only secured the needed support but also aimed at bringing a fresh perspective to South Africa's political landscape.

Overcoming Legislative Hurdles

The new Electoral Amendment Act posed a significant challenge for newer political entities like BOSA, increasing the minimum signature requirement exponentially from 1,000 to a daunting figure. This legislative change sparked widespread criticism, particularly from smaller parties fearing marginalization.

Despite facing an uphill battle, including a failed court challenge against the amendment, BOSA's resilience has been evident. The party's critique of the amendment underscored concerns about voter suspicion and the practicality of gathering such a large number of signatures, especially for a nascent political party.

Mobilizing Support and Preparing for Elections

Despite the adversities, BOSA's strategic approach to mobilization has paid off. The party's call for candidate applications resulted in a diverse group of 120 approved individuals, ready to represent BOSA across the nation.

Maimane's announcement of submitting 19 lists to the IEC signifies the party's readiness and comprehensive preparation for the electoral contest. BOSA's structured presence in all nine provinces, powered by dedicated volunteers and 'BOSA champs,' exemplifies a grassroots movement eager to bring change to the South African political arena.

Financial Readiness and Transparency

The financial aspect of running a national campaign is formidable, yet BOSA has shown commendable readiness, raising R7 million through donations. Adhering to legal requirements, BOSA has maintained transparency by disclosing donations exceeding R100,000. This financial backing, primarily comprising small donations from ordinary South Africans, reflects widespread support for BOSA's vision. The funds are earmarked for a national campaign that promises to challenge the status quo and inspire hope among the electorate.

This pivotal moment for Build One South Africa not only represents a significant achievement in meeting bureaucratic requirements but also marks a turning point in the country's political discourse.

With a strong foundation of support, BOSA stands ready to engage in an electoral battle that could reshape the future of South African politics. The coming months will be crucial as BOSA endeavors to translate this initial momentum into electoral success, challenging established norms and advocating for genuine change.