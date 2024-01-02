Nigeria’s Budget Increase Amid Hardship Sparks Citizen Protest and Outcry

In the face of Nigeria’s fiscal challenges and widespread poverty, a decision by the National Assembly (NASS) to increase its 2024 budget allocation has triggered widespread criticism. The NASS moved its initial N197 billion budget to a staggering N344 billion. This leap includes hefty expenditures such as N6 billion allocated for car parks, N78.62 billion for the House of Representatives, and luxury items like bullet-proof SUVs, each costing N160 million.

These financial decisions were made at a time when Nigeria is grappling with an unemployment rate of 33.3% and inflation at 28.20%. Over 90% of government revenue is dedicated to debt service, with the total debt standing at N87.38 trillion. Furthermore, the government’s budget deficit and debt servicing costs are projected to reach N9.18 trillion and N8.25 trillion, respectively, constituting 64% of the total budget.

Additional Borrowing Approved

Despite economic hardships faced by over 133 million people living in poverty, the NASS approved additional borrowing to finance the budget. This move stands in stark contrast to lawmakers in other countries like India, Singapore, Poland, Canada, and New Zealand, where pay cuts have been implemented in response to national crises.