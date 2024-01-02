en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Budget Increase Amid Hardship Sparks Citizen Protest and Outcry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Nigeria’s Budget Increase Amid Hardship Sparks Citizen Protest and Outcry

In the face of Nigeria’s fiscal challenges and widespread poverty, a decision by the National Assembly (NASS) to increase its 2024 budget allocation has triggered widespread criticism. The NASS moved its initial N197 billion budget to a staggering N344 billion. This leap includes hefty expenditures such as N6 billion allocated for car parks, N78.62 billion for the House of Representatives, and luxury items like bullet-proof SUVs, each costing N160 million.

These financial decisions were made at a time when Nigeria is grappling with an unemployment rate of 33.3% and inflation at 28.20%. Over 90% of government revenue is dedicated to debt service, with the total debt standing at N87.38 trillion. Furthermore, the government’s budget deficit and debt servicing costs are projected to reach N9.18 trillion and N8.25 trillion, respectively, constituting 64% of the total budget.

Additional Borrowing Approved

Despite economic hardships faced by over 133 million people living in poverty, the NASS approved additional borrowing to finance the budget. This move stands in stark contrast to lawmakers in other countries like India, Singapore, Poland, Canada, and New Zealand, where pay cuts have been implemented in response to national crises.

0
Nigeria Politics Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Disappearance of Two Children on New Year's Eve Sparks Fears in Ajegunle

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Olam Agri Launches 'Seeds for the Future Education Grant' for Nigerian Students

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles ...
@Africa · 51 mins
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles ...
heart comment 0
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Latest Headlines
World News
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
1 min
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
1 min
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
2 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
3 mins
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
4 mins
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
4 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
4 mins
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
8 mins
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
8 mins
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
51 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
54 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app