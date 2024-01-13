en English
Nigeria

Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy

The forthcoming Budget 2024 in Nigeria is poised to be especially beneficial for women, as declared by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the minister of Budget and Economic Planning. In a press conference held in Lagos, the minister underscored the budget’s focus on women, who constitute a significant majority of Nigeria’s population, which exceeds 200 million.

Prioritizing Women in the Budget

The budget earmarks key domains like education, health, and infrastructure, expected to make a considerable impact on women. Specific women-centric initiatives, including the expansion of the World Bank’s poverty alleviation program for women, have been greenlit, now with a $550 million funding in place. The minister also pointed out that 39% of the budget is devoted to capital expenditure, which is foreseen to indirectly benefit women through enhanced infrastructure.

Stimulating Economy and Enforcing Fiscal Responsibility

Apart from women, other beneficiaries from this budget include the agricultural sector and potential wage increase recipients. With this budget, the government aims to invigorate the economy, aiming for macro-economic stability and ramped-up spending in crucial areas. Bagudu ensured adherence to the law in terms of borrowing and indicated a decline in projected borrowing from N14 trillion in 2023 to N9.1 trillion in 2024. The fiscal responsibility law will be complied with, barring borrowing beyond 5% of the annual budget from the Central Bank.

Strategic Foreign Exchange Rate

The 2024 budget is predicated on a strategic foreign exchange rate of N800 to a dollar, a figure adjusted by the National Assembly from the proposed N750. Bagudu expressed assurance in the budget’s capacity to stimulate the economy, generate employment, and augment revenue, while emphasizing the necessity for accountability in public spending.

In a parallel development, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima inaugurated the National Philanthropic Office (NPO) with a prospect for women to secure 50 percent of 200 million grants for their MSME start-ups. Fully backed by the private sector and supported by the government, the NPO aims to provide alternative funding for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMSEs) and other essential economic programs through private sector collaboration. The initiative received a warm reception from various government officials, private sector partners, and stakeholders and is expected to transform philanthropy and impact the country’s investing landscape.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

