Health

Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen’s Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen’s Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals

A recent exposé has unveiled that Buckingham Palace, in a bid to safeguard the monarchy’s longevity, had seriously contemplated establishing a regency amidst the deteriorating health of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The revelations stem from a book which details the gravity of the situation and the lengths to which palace aides went to prevent a potential public collapse of the Queen.

Unveiling the Royal Contingency Plans

The book, titled ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’, reveals for the first time that palace officials had drawn up clandestine plans for Prince Charles to assume the role of regent during the Queen’s final years. The strategies ranged from ‘regency light’ to ‘reversible regency’, reflecting the various scenarios of the Queen’s potential incapacitation. This regency, a system where a regent governs in place of the monarch due to the latter’s minority, absence, or incapacitation, was seen as ‘almost inevitable’ by the palace aides.

The Queen’s Failing Health and the Royal Anxiety

The Queen’s visibly declining health had courtiers and palace officials worried long before it was apparent to the public. The concern was not only for the Queen’s wellbeing but also for the potential impact her health issues could have on the monarchy’s public image. This anxiety led to the serious consideration of a regency and the meticulous planning for the Queen’s possible slow decline or a sudden public collapse.

The Reluctant Prince and the Accession Plans

Interestingly, Prince Charles, now King Charles III, was ‘extremely reluctant’ to engage in discussions about the regency. He reportedly did not want to ‘tempt fate’ or ‘dwell on the details’. However, as the Queen neared her 90th birthday in 2016, palace aides began earnestly considering Charles’s Coronation. The book reveals that Charles’ private secretary had filmed a rehearsal of the Accession Council a year earlier. On the night the Queen passed away, the new king watched this video with Prince William.

The revelations in this book provide an intriguing insight into the contingency plans that were actively considered to ensure the continuity of the British monarchy. The late Queen’s health concerns and the subsequent plans surrounding it were evidently matters of great importance to the Palace.

Health Politics United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

