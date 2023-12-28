en English
Elections

BSP Sets Precondition for Joining Opposition Alliance: Mayawati as PM Candidate

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
BSP Sets Precondition for Joining Opposition Alliance: Mayawati as PM Candidate

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom large in India, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has set a precondition for joining the opposition alliance, known as the INDIA bloc. The BSP’s demand is that their leader, Mayawati, be declared the prime ministerial candidate. This precondition was put forth by BSP Member of Parliament, Malook Nagar, who urged key opposition party Congress to apologize for allegedly poaching BSP MLAs and endorse Mayawati as the prime ministerial candidate.

Mayawati: A Potent Candidate

Nagar underscored Mayawati’s suitability for the role, particularly if the Congress desires a Dalit face for the Prime Minister’s position. Mayawati, often recognized as the tallest Dalit leader in the country, has support that cuts across states. Highlighting the BSP’s significant vote share in Uttar Pradesh, Nagar suggested that BSP’s inclusion in the alliance could sway the election outcome, potentially preventing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from winning a third consecutive term.

BSP’s Stance and Alliance Dynamics

The BSP has historically maintained a distance from both the INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nagar dismissed reports of any rift between the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, another significant opposition force, suggesting that any animosity was directed towards Congress for not accommodating allies in recent state elections.

Fate of the Alliance

While Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary stated there have been no discussions to include BSP in the INDIA bloc, the decision ultimately rests with Mayawati. The seat-sharing discussions within the alliance are yet to be finalized, and the future of the INDIA bloc hinges on these deliberations. As the political landscape in India continues to evolve, the dynamics within the opposition alliance will be closely watched, and the role of the BSP and its leader Mayawati will be a key factor to track.

Elections India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

