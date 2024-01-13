en English
India

BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency

In a proactive pursuit of justice, the President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Khairatabad Constituency, bolstered by the support of other party leaders, convened a meeting with Mandal Tehsildar Anitha Reddy. The agenda was clear and pressing: the protection of valuable government-owned lands in the mandal that have been unlawfully seized by political figures.

The Struggle for Land Rights

Government lands in the mandal, bearing considerable value, have been encroached upon by political leaders, a violation that the BSP representatives were keen to rectify. Their appeal was straightforward: measures must be taken to safeguard these lands and uphold their designated public status. To this end, they proposed the erection of government signboards to affirm ownership and deter further encroachments.

A Push for Public Welfare

Yet, their propositions extended beyond the immediate land issue. The BSP leaders also underscored the necessity of furthering the community’s welfare. They lobbied for the establishment of much-needed facilities such as hospitals and schools in the area, a move that would not only utilize the lands appropriately but also serve the local populace significantly.

Unified for a Cause

The meeting was marked by the attendance of prominent figures from the BSP. Dorapalli Ramesh, the Constituency President, led the delegation, flanked by Praveen Kumar, the Constituency Vice President, and Vishnumurthy Janaki Ram, the Vice President of Banjara Hills. Their collective presence underscored the party’s unified stance on the issue and their commitment to the welfare of the people in the Khairatabad Constituency.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

