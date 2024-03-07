BSE's Gender Equality Bell Rings for Investing in Care Economy, Aiming to Create 300 Million Jobs by 2035

Mumbai's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) took a significant step towards gender equality and economic empowerment on Thursday, hosting its 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' event. This gathering of experts and stakeholders highlighted the critical need for investment in the care economy, positioning it as a catalyst for women's economic participation and overall societal welfare. Susan Ferguson, Country Representative of UN Women India, underscored the potential of the care economy to generate nearly 300 million jobs by 2035, emphasizing the dual benefits of alleviating women's care duties and enhancing their economic opportunities.

Empowering Women Through the Care Economy

The care economy, often undervalued in traditional economic analyses, refers to the sector focused on caregiving activities and services, encompassing both paid and unpaid work. Emphasizing the importance of recognizing and investing in this sector, Ferguson pointed out how such an initiative can not only support women's economic success but also promote a more equitable redistribution of caregiving responsibilities. This approach aligns with broader efforts to achieve gender equality by acknowledging and valuing the role of care in society and the economy.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

Investing in the care economy is not just about social justice; it's also a strategic economic move. According to UN Women India, this sector holds the potential to unlock significant employment opportunities, with projections suggesting nearly 300 million jobs could be created globally by 2035. A substantial proportion of these jobs would benefit women, who predominantly shoulder care responsibilities. This shift is expected to foster greater economic participation among women, contributing to overall economic growth and resilience.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the prospects are promising, realizing the full potential of the care economy requires overcoming several challenges. These include ensuring decent work conditions, fair compensation, and social recognition for care work. Moreover, strategic investments and policies are needed to support the sector's development and make care work more accessible and equitable. The 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' event serves as a call to action for stakeholders across sectors to collaborate in addressing these issues and seizing the opportunities presented by the care economy for sustainable development and gender equality.

The initiative taken by the BSE, in collaboration with UN Women India, marks a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality and economic empowerment. By spotlighting the importance of the care economy, it opens up new avenues for policy innovation, social change, and economic growth. As the world moves closer to 2035, the envisioned expansion of the care economy offers hope for a more inclusive and equitable future where women's contributions are fully recognized and valued.