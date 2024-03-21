Brunei Witnesses Decline in DUI Cases, Minister Reveals at LegCo Meeting

During the 20th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting, a notable decline in driving under the influence (DUI) offenses in Brunei was highlighted by Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha. Drawing data from the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF), the Minister pointed out a downward trend from 2019 to 2023, marking a significant shift in road safety dynamics within the nation.

Statistical Decline in DUI Offenses

Comparative statistics presented revealed a reduction in DUI cases, from 14 in 2019 to just three in 2023. This downward trend underscores the effectiveness of stringent penalties introduced for DUI offenses, including a hefty fine and jail terms, which appear to have a deterrent effect. For first-time offenders, the penalty stands at a BND10,000 fine and a two-year jail term, escalating to a BND20,000 fine and a four-year jail term for subsequent offenses.

LegCo's Call for Review and Technological Aid

The decrease in DUI offenses was discussed following a suggestion by LegCo member Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir to review the current penalty for DUI offenses, hinting at the possibility of further tightening or modifying the laws to enhance road safety. In response, the Minister acknowledged the suggestion and highlighted the adoption of technology in road safety efforts, mentioning the installation of 287 CCTVs along the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge as part of an automated traffic enforcement system aimed at monitoring and promoting safer driving behaviors.

Implications for Road Safety and Future Directions

The consistent decline in DUI offenses in Brunei not only reflects the effectiveness of current road safety measures and penalties but also opens up discussions for future strategies to sustain and further improve road safety. The integration of technology, such as automated traffic enforcement systems, represents a forward-thinking approach to road safety, potentially setting a precedent for similar initiatives within the region and beyond.

This development signifies a positive step towards achieving higher standards of road safety in Brunei, reflecting the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens. As the nation continues to adapt and evolve its road safety measures, the ongoing dialogue between lawmakers, enforcement agencies, and the community will be crucial in sustaining the momentum towards a safer road environment for all.