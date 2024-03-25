Pengiran Aki Ismasufian has been re-appointed as the Chair of the Britain Brunei Business Forum (BBBF) during its 23rd annual general meeting held at the British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, John Virgoe's residence. This significant event underscores the forum's pivotal role in bolstering economic cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and the United Kingdom, highlighting the continued leadership of Pengiran Aki Ismasufian in driving the forum's growth and success.

Economic Cooperation at the Forefront

Under the steadfast leadership of Pengiran Aki Ismasufian, the BBBF has been instrumental in promoting economic cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and the United Kingdom. The re-election marks a continuation of efforts to strengthen economic ties and support both local and UK businesses. The forum has been a platform for fostering discussions and initiatives aimed at economic growth and collaboration between the two nations. High Commissioner John Virgoe's commendation of Pengiran Aki Ismasufian's contribution and leadership highlights the importance of the forum's role in the bilateral relationship.

Commitment to Gender Equality

One of the noteworthy achievements of the BBBF under Pengiran Aki Ismasufian's leadership is the focus on gender equality. The forum celebrates the achievements of women in all areas of society and promotes gender equality, not only within the forum but also in the companies it represents. This commitment is reflected in the achievement of a balanced ratio of male to female members in the executive committee, reaching 50 percent female representation in 2024. This milestone underscores the forum's dedication to creating an inclusive and equitable environment for all members.

Looking Ahead: The Future of BBBF

Moving forward, the BBBF, with Pengiran Aki Ismasufian at the helm, is set to continue its mission of enhancing economic cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and the United Kingdom. The forum's efforts to support local and UK businesses, coupled with its commitment to gender equality, position it as a key player in the economic landscape of both countries. The re-election of Pengiran Aki Ismasufian signifies not only a vote of confidence in his leadership but also an optimistic outlook for the future of Brunei-UK economic relations.

The re-appointment of Pengiran Aki Ismasufian as Chair and the balanced gender ratio in the executive committee are pivotal developments for the BBBF. These achievements highlight the forum's role in promoting economic ties and gender equality, setting a positive trajectory for the future of Brunei-UK business relations. The ongoing commitment to these goals promises continued success and growth for the forum, making it an essential bridge between the economies of Brunei Darussalam and the United Kingdom.