Brunei LegCo Tackles Corruption, Cost of Living in 20th Session

During the 20th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo) in Brunei, key issues such as corruption and the rising cost of living were brought into sharp focus. LegCo member Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Johan Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Adanan bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Seri Setia Haji Mohd Yusof raised queries about the efficacy of the National Audit Committee in preventing corruption, while concerns about the cost of living were highlighted by LegCo member Yang Berhormat Haji Mohamad Danial Tekpin bin Ya’akub.

Addressing Corruption and Enhancing Transparency

In response to inquiries about the National Audit Committee's effectiveness, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, stated the committee has reviewed 59 out of 166 reports received. These reports, primarily concerned with government financial regulations and potential corruption, underline a commitment to scrutinizing public expenditure and ensuring accountability at all levels. The minister emphasized the seriousness with which these issues are regarded, indicating ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and trust.

Tackling the Rising Cost of Living

The issue of escalating living costs was another central topic. In particular, the need for accurate data to inform policy and aid low-income earners was underscored by the ongoing Household Expenditure Survey 2023-2024 conducted by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (JPES). This survey aims to capture a detailed picture of household spending patterns, which will be instrumental in revising policies and measuring the affordability of basic necessities for those most in need. The minister’s acknowledgment of these efforts reflects a broader concern for the economic well-being of Brunei’s citizens.

Supporting Work-Life Balance for Civil Servants

Additionally, the session saw proposals for more flexible working hours for civil servants, aiming to facilitate a better balance between work responsibilities and familial duties, such as sending children to school and accompanying parents to medical appointments. This suggestion, put forward by LegCo member Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, highlights an awareness of the challenges faced by working families and suggests a shift towards more adaptable employment practices.

The deliberations of the 20th LegCo session in Brunei signal a proactive approach to addressing key societal issues, from corruption and financial transparency to the cost of living and work-life balance. As the government continues to review and act on these matters, the outcomes of such discussions are awaited with keen interest by both the public and international observers, underscoring the importance of responsive and responsible governance in facing contemporary challenges.