Brunei Former Students Organize Walkathon for Palestinian Humanitarian Fund

In an earnest display of solidarity, former students of Jalan Muara Sixth Form Centre (PTE) from the class of 1975-1978, recently took to the streets of Brunei, organizing a walkathon event to raise funds for the Humanitarian Fund for Palestinians in Gaza.

The event, held during 2023, was officiated by none other than Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, the former Minister of Communications, who also served as the co-patron of the ad-hoc committee of Former PTE Jalan Muara Students from the same era.

The walkathon, in its essence, was much more than a fundraising activity; it served as a rallying point for the community, attracting around 150 participants.

These included not just the alumni from PTE Jalan Muara, but also former students from various educational institutions such as Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College, and members of the public.

