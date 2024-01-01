en English
Brunei

Brunei Former Students Organize Walkathon for Palestinian Humanitarian Fund

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Brunei Former Students Organize Walkathon for Palestinian Humanitarian Fund

In an earnest display of solidarity, former students of Jalan Muara Sixth Form Centre (PTE) from the class of 1975-1978, recently took to the streets of Brunei, organizing a walkathon event to raise funds for the Humanitarian Fund for Palestinians in Gaza.

The event, held during 2023, was officiated by none other than Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, the former Minister of Communications, who also served as the co-patron of the ad-hoc committee of Former PTE Jalan Muara Students from the same era.

(Read Also: Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony Marks the End of the Year in Kampong Mentiri, Brunei)

The walkathon, in its essence, was much more than a fundraising activity; it served as a rallying point for the community, attracting around 150 participants.

These included not just the alumni from PTE Jalan Muara, but also former students from various educational institutions such as Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College, and members of the public.

Brunei Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

