BRS’ Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance

In a decisive move, K T Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has categorically denied any underlying association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rebuffing any suggestion of the BRS being the ‘B team’ of the BJP, Rama Rao’s statement comes in the wake of a BRS preparatory meeting for the imminent Lok Sabha elections.

Securing Innocence

Clarifying the circumstances around BRS MLC Kavitha’s evasion of arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Rama Rao attributed it to the intervention of the Supreme Court. He stressed that this was not a result of any covert alliance with the BJP. Kavitha, the progeny of BRS President and erstwhile Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, fully cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry into the case.

Political Claims and Accusations

As evidence of the nonexistence of any alliance between the two parties, Rama Rao highlighted the recent triumph of BRS over BJP candidates in the Legislative Assembly elections. He further alleged a secret pact between the BJP and Congress to oppose BRS, pointing to their united front in past parliament elections and bypolls.

Religious Exploitation and Secularism

Adding to the discourse, Rama Rao criticized the BJP’s purported use of religion for political gains. He presented the BRS as a secular party, standing in stark contrast to the ‘political Hindus’ of the BJP. The BRS’s recent disappointment in the high court concerning the conduct of MLC elections was also brought to light.

Furthermore, Rama Rao recalled the renovation of the Yadadri temple by the previous BRS administration, underlining the party’s commitment to cultural preservation while maintaining a secular stance in politics. With Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, Rama Rao’s strong refutation of any alliance with the BJP sets the stage for an intriguing political battle.