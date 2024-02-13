BRS MLA Harish Rao Accuses Congress of Denying Rebuttal Opportunity Over Krishna Water Resolution

In a fiery retort, BRS MLA and former Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao has accused the Congress government of denying him the opportunity to rebut allegations in the State Assembly regarding the resolution on Krishna waters. The accusations come in the wake of the Congress government's charges against the previous government, which Rao claims are baseless and misleading.

Denial of Rebuttal Opportunity

Harish Rao took aim at the Congress government, alleging that they denied him the chance to present his side of the story in the Assembly. He claimed that the government rushed to adopt a resolution before the BRS's public meeting, thereby denying the opposition a chance to respond. Rao deemed this an affront to the democratic process and called for an apology from the state government.

Clarification on Krishna Projects

Addressing the charges of handing over Krishna projects to the Centre, Rao clarified that the Telangana government had no intention of doing so. He emphasized that the previous government had agreed to hand over outlets, not projects, and that the Congress was spreading false information. In a bold move, Rao secured an NGT stay on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, further highlighting his commitment to protecting Telangana's interests.

Response to False Information

Rao also accused the Congress government of presenting false information in a PowerPoint presentation regarding projects on the Krishna river in the state Legislative Assembly. He claimed that the government was misleading the public by focusing on the Medigadda barrage instead of the entire Kaleshwaram project. Rao highlighted the extensive infrastructure of the project and criticized the Congress for targeting the BRS instead of addressing any potential project issues.

In response to these allegations, Rao demanded an apology from the state government and emphasized the BRS's efforts in water reallocation. The BRS released a counter PowerPoint presentation refuting the government's claims, providing a detailed analysis of the Kaleshwaram project's scope and its benefits for the people of Telangana.

In conclusion, the ongoing dispute between the BRS and the Congress government over the resolution on Krishna waters has raised questions about the democratic process and the importance of allowing the opposition to voice their opinions. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Congress government will respond to Rao's allegations and demands for an apology.

Published on 2024-02-13