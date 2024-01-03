en English
India

BRS Leaders Challenge Governor’s Rejection of Council Nominations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
BRS Leaders Challenge Governor’s Rejection of Council Nominations

Two prominent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana, have taken to the Telangana High Court, contesting the dismissal of their nominations to the state Legislative Council by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Rejection of Nominations

The nominations were initially proposed by the preceding BRS government under the Governor’s quota. The Governor, however, rejected these nominations on September 19, grounding her decision on the belief that the nominees were politically biased and had no ‘special achievements’ in their respective fields.

Legal Proceedings and Petitioners’ Argument

Despite initial objections regarding the maintainability of the writ as per Article 361, the High Court is set to hear the case on January 5, primarily focusing on the issue of maintainability. The petitioners maintain that the Governor’s dismissal was arbitrary and unconstitutional, and did not reflect any ambiguity in the Council of Ministers’ suggestion.

Criticism from BRS and Future Implications

The working president of BRS, K.T. Rama Rao, has criticized the Governor’s decision, questioning her suitability for the role and defending the nominees’ qualifications and societal contributions. The case’s outcome could set a significant precedent for future nominations and the role of the Governor in such decisions.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

