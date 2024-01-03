BRS Leaders Challenge Governor’s Rejection of Council Nominations

Two prominent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana, have taken to the Telangana High Court, contesting the dismissal of their nominations to the state Legislative Council by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Rejection of Nominations

The nominations were initially proposed by the preceding BRS government under the Governor’s quota. The Governor, however, rejected these nominations on September 19, grounding her decision on the belief that the nominees were politically biased and had no ‘special achievements’ in their respective fields.

Legal Proceedings and Petitioners’ Argument

Despite initial objections regarding the maintainability of the writ as per Article 361, the High Court is set to hear the case on January 5, primarily focusing on the issue of maintainability. The petitioners maintain that the Governor’s dismissal was arbitrary and unconstitutional, and did not reflect any ambiguity in the Council of Ministers’ suggestion.

Criticism from BRS and Future Implications

The working president of BRS, K.T. Rama Rao, has criticized the Governor’s decision, questioning her suitability for the role and defending the nominees’ qualifications and societal contributions. The case’s outcome could set a significant precedent for future nominations and the role of the Governor in such decisions.