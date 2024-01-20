BRS Leader Gopinath Confident of Continued Voter Support in Hyderabad

Maganti Gopinath, a prominent leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), has expressed an unwavering belief in the continued support of Hyderabad voters in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. This robust confidence arises from the party's impressive performance in the recent assembly elections, where the BRS reported significant leads within the Secunderabad constituency.

Anticipating Continued Support

Gopinath anticipates that the electorate will sustain their support for the BRS, a party he credits for the city's remarkable development. The BRS has been instrumental in driving the growth and progress of Hyderabad, and Gopinath expects the voters to acknowledge this in the upcoming elections.

Valuing Party Workers' Feedback

Following a pivotal preparatory meeting for the Secunderabad and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies, Gopinath underscored the significance of party workers' feedback. He assured them that their opinions would be valued, and the party would provide them with the necessary support. He emphasized that the BRS is a party that listens to its workers and respects their contributions.

Criticizing the Opposition

Gopinath did not hold back in his critique of the Congress government. He lamented the fact that people were made to queue for ration cards and other benefits, and highlighted the government's failure to fulfil promises such as the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme's promised ten grams of gold. Gopinath also denounced remarks made by A Revanth Reddy in England against the BRS leadership, describing it as an arrogant display unbecoming of someone in a high position.