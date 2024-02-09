Brown University Students Stage Hunger Strike, Calling for Gaza Divestment

Eighteen students at Brown University, hailing from diverse backgrounds including Jewish and Palestinian, have embarked on a hunger strike since February 2. Their demand? The university should divest from companies they assert are contributing to the 'genocide in Gaza'. Consuming only water and Pedialyte, these students aim to present their case to the governing board of the university.

As the Brown Corporation met on campus, over 250 individuals joined in a 36-hour fast in solidarity with the hunger strikers. President Christina Paxson responded, highlighting the high threshold for divestment and the need for the university not to use its financial assets for political advocacy on contested issues. She urged students to prioritize their health and safety.

A Broader Movement

This movement is part of a broader trend on U.S. campuses where student activists are pressuring universities to ensure their investments do not support companies causing harm. Students from the City University of New York system also staged walkouts, demanding divestment from weapons manufacturers. The Chancellor of CUNY, Félix Matos Rodríguez, reiterated his opposition to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Amid these events, many Jewish students report feeling unsafe due to a rise in antisemitic incidents since the conflict between Israel and Gaza. The U.S. Education Department is investigating multiple schools for alleged bias. Brown RISD Hillel, a Jewish student organization, rejects the BDS movement, highlighting the refuge Israel provides to Jews. President Paxson has met with students about the university's endowment and divestment process, stating that Brown's endowment does not directly invest in defense stocks or large munitions manufacturers. She encouraged students to take care of their health while protesting.

This is not the first time Brown students have pushed for divestment; previous attempts include an undergraduate referendum. The current academic year has seen heightened activism, with student arrests following protests and a shooting incident involving Palestinian American students in Vermont. The university maintains that its investments are managed by external specialists with high ethical standards.